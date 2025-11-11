Google Gemini turns study partner for midterm season: 3 Must-try prompts to check before exams

Google is pitching its Gemini app as the ultimate academic companion this midterm season. In a post shared on Monday via the official @GoogleGemini account on X, the company described how students can now use Gemini as a “personalised study partner” to focus on revision and make learning more interactive.

“Midterms are here,” the post began. “We designed Gemini to be your personalised study partner, helping you get through those stacks of lecture slides and notes.”

3 Must-try AI prompts for students during exams The post outlined a three-step process to help students make the most of Gemini’s new learning features.

Step 1: Upload everything. Students can import PDFs, lecture slides, complex diagrams, or even photos of handwritten notes into the app.

Step 2: Ask questions. Once uploaded, Gemini can summarise dense readings, clarify difficult concepts, or draw connections between topics, all based on the user’s study materials.

Step 3: Reinforce learning. The AI can also generate custom practice quizzes derived solely from the uploaded content, allowing students to test their understanding in real time.

A smarter way to revise Google’s message to students is clear: stop passive reading and start active learning. By transforming raw notes and study guides into summaries, explanations, and quizzes, Gemini aims to replace repetitive review sessions with a more dynamic, adaptive study experience.

“Time to stop re-reading and start actively learning,” the post concluded, encouraging users to “customise your learning experience and take control of exam season.”

Last week, Google offered another look at the creative side of its Gemini app. In a post from the official Made by Google account on X, the company showcased how Gemini’s video generation tool can turn basic text prompts into lively, animated short clips featuring sound effects and spoken dialogue.

The post encouraged users to explore the feature, stating, “Create an invitation right from your imagination. 🪄 With video generation in the @GeminiApp you can turn simple descriptions into high-quality, 8-second videos with sound effects and dialogue. You can even work off your own images. ”