Gmail is making it easier to unsubscribe from emails. Here's how it will work

Google is now making it even easier to unsubscribe to emails on both mobile and web versions of Gmail. The tech giant is also separating the “Report spam & unsubscribe" category into two distinct options of “Report spam" and “Unsubscribe".

Informing about the new changes via a Google Workspace update, the company noted, “We know managing unwanted emails is a source of frustration for many users. That’s why we announced new guidelines for bulk senders a few months ago to help users stay safe. Now, we’re introducing new ways to make it even easier to unsubscribe from unwanted emails in Gmail on the web and mobile."

The company stated that it is moving the unsubscribe button to the hover actions in the thread list on the web. Once the unsubscribe button is clicked on, Gmail sends an http request or an email to the sender to remove the user's address from the mailing address. Moving the unsubscribe button to the three-dot menu to appear more prominently in the user's Android and iOS devices.

According to a report by 9to5Google, Google will require bulk senders (those sending over 5,000 emails) to implement a one-click unsubscribe link by February 2024. The one-click unsubscribe button will be clearly visible in the message body and the commercial senders will have to process these requests within two days.

Informing about the update in an October blog post, Google said, “You shouldn’t have to jump through hoops to stop receiving unwanted messages from a particular email sender. It should take one click. So we’re requiring that large senders give Gmail recipients the ability to unsubscribe from commercial email in one click, and that they process unsubscription requests within two days."

