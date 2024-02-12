Gmail will reduce spam emails in your inbox from April onwards. Here's how it works
Google is cracking down on bulk email senders in an effort to reduce the amount of spam users receive. In particular, bulk email senders will start to see their emails rejected more often unless they start to comply with Google's new policies, which require them to authenticate their messages and only send emails to people who want to receive messages from them.