 Gmail will reduce spam emails in your inbox from April onwards. Here's how it works | Mint
Gmail will reduce spam emails in your inbox from April onwards. Here's how it works

Google's new guidelines require bulk senders to authenticate their messages and only send emails to recipients who want to receive them. Non-compliant email traffic will face temporary errors and will be rejected starting from April.

Gmail, used by 1.4 billion people, is not the only Google service drawing lawmaker questions about oversight.

Google is cracking down on bulk email senders in an effort to reduce the amount of spam users receive. In particular, bulk email senders will start to see their emails rejected more often unless they start to comply with Google's new policies, which require them to authenticate their messages and only send emails to people who want to receive messages from them.

While implementing the restrictions on bulk senders via a blogpost in October last year, Google wrote, “You shouldn’t have to jump through hoops to stop receiving unwanted messages from a particular email sender. It should take one click. So we’re requiring that large senders give Gmail recipients the ability to unsubscribe from commercial email in one click, and that they process unsubscription requests within two days." 

Gmail's updated spam policy prevents bulk senders (those who send 5,000 emails per day) from sending excessive emails to users. The new rules require bulk senders to authenticate their outgoing emails while avoiding sending unwanted or unsolicited emails, Forbes reported.

The guidelines also state that bulk senders must implement a one-click unsubscribe button for all commercial and promotional emails by June 2024. The unsubscribe button must be clearly visible in the body of the message, and commercial senders must process these requests within two days.

Google now says that starting this month, bulk senders who do not meet the company's sender requirements will receive temporary errors. However, these temporary errors will be limited to a small percentage of non-compliant traffic and are intended to help senders identify traffic that doesn't meet Google's requirements.

Meanwhile, Google notes that it will start rejecting a percentage of "non-compliant" email traffic from April, and that this percentage will gradually increase.

Informing about the change in a support page, Google noted, "In April 2024, we’ll start rejecting a percentage of non-compliant email traffic, and we’ll gradually increase the rejection rate. For example, if 75% of a sender’s traffic meets our requirements, we’ll start rejecting a percentage of the remaining 25% of traffic that isn’t compliant."

 

 

Published: 12 Feb 2024, 02:30 PM IST
Published: 12 Feb 2024, 02:30 PM IST
