Gmail could soon be rolling out a new AI feature that could change the way people draft emails. Called 'Draft email with voice', the new feature will help users draft an email using only their voice.

Notably, Google had announced the 'Help me Write' feature at the company's I/O 2023 event, which allowed users to create a complete draft of the email within seconds using just text prompts. The feature uses Google's advanced machine learning algorithms to produce better results, the company claimed.

Explaining the feature in a blog post, Google wrote: "Just type in the prompt of what you want hit create, and a full draft appears... It looks pretty close to what you want to send, but maybe you want to refine it further"

However, a new report from TheSpAndroid, cited by Android Police, says users will now be able to tell Gmail what kind of email they want to write using their voice, and the Google-owned app will draft an email accordingly.

The report notes that a voice typing interface with a big mic button opens automatically once the users start writing a new email or reply to an email. Tapping on the mic will lead to starting of the voice recording and users can click on ‘Create’ after they finish speaking. After clicking on ‘Create’, Gmail will start drafting an email while taking advantage of artificial intelligence.

The report does caution that it isn't clear when the new feature will make its way to the official version of Gmail since the code strings related to the update were first spotted back in October 2023.

In other news, Gmail is also making it unsubscribe to emails on both mobile and web versions of Gmail. The tech giant is separating the "Report spam & unsubscribe" category into two distinct options of "Report spam" and "Unsubscribe".

Informing about the new changes via a Google Workspace update, the company noted, “We know managing unwanted emails is a source of frustration for many users. That’s why we announced new guidelines for bulk senders a few months ago to help users stay safe. Now, we’re introducing new ways to make it even easier to unsubscribe from unwanted emails in Gmail on the web and mobile."

