Google has a ‘Diwali surprise’ for its users: Here's how it wishes happy diwali!

The countdown for the festival of lights has begun. With just a week to go, the festival fervour has filled in the air across India. The search engine Google too has joined in on the festivities. Google has a ‘Diwali surprise’ for its users in the country. The company wants users in India to search ‘Diwali’ in the search text box on its page.
Google tweeted, “Just here to say search Diwali for a surprise." The words, “search Diwali for a surprise" in the tweet are surrounded by earthen lamps (Diyas).
After searching ‘Diwali’ in the search box on Google India’s website comes a range of results about the festival. On the top of these results is the word ‘Diwali’ with a lamp and ‘Festivity’ written below, The lamp is surrounded by sparkling stars. On clicking on the lamp, the users’ screen will get filled with bright shining lamps. There are sparkling stars behind these lamps. On moving the cursor one lamp goes all round the screen. The same beautiful animation also appears on searching ‘Diwali 2022’.
Users will get similar results on looking for keywords ‘Diwali’ or ‘Diwali 2022’ on Google mobile app, both on Android and Apple devices. On clicking on any lamp on the app (both iOS and Android), the users’ mobile screen will get filled with bright light and the lamp will follow the user’s hand/finger movement. It is a beautiful view both on laptop and bile screen.
How to light diyas on screen using Google?
Open Google search in your browser window, those using Chrome browser can use the address bar too.
Step 1 Search for the keywords ‘Diwali’ or ‘Diwali 2022’.
Step 2 The results that will appear would have been written on top with a burning Diya on the side.
Step 3 Click on this Diya.