Google has a ‘Diwali surprise’ for its users: Here's how it wishes happy diwali!

After searching ‘Diwali’ in the search box on Google India’s website comes a range of results about the festival. On the top of these results is the word ‘Diwali’ with a lamp and ‘Festivity’ written below, The lamp is surrounded by sparkling stars. On clicking on the lamp, the users’ screen will get filled with bright shining lamps. There are sparkling stars behind these lamps. On moving the cursor one lamp goes all round the screen. The same beautiful animation also appears on searching ‘Diwali 2022’.

