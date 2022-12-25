Google helps users to track Santa: Here’s how

Meanwhile, Google may bring major shifts with the Pixel series in 2023, 2024, and 2025. According to a report by Android Authority, the company’s 2023-2025 roadmap for Pixel phones has leaked. The report cites a reliable source which states that the company may bring two Pixel phones at Google I/O in April or May, 2023. These smartphones are codenamed lynx and felix. According to previous leaks, ‘lynx’ refers to the Pixel 7a, while the ‘felix’ is the codename for the Pixel Fold.