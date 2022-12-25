Google helps users to track Santa: Here’s how

Google is always making the festive season special with its doodles and little games. This time the company has introduced a new feature to track Santa on the occasion of christmas. Now users can track the real-time position of Santa Claus with their gifts as he prepares to bring gifts across the globe.
As per a report by MacRumors, Google has continued its 19-year old business tradition and launched Google’s Santa Tracker. The report suggests that this feature might be tracked via a browser on an iPhone, iPad and Mac by visiting Google’s official Santa tracking site.
Moreover, it shows Santa’s current location, his next destination, a live video feed and remaining arrival time of different locations, as per the report. There are games as well along with the creative activities and videos on christmas.
Meanwhile, Google may bring major shifts with the Pixel series in 2023, 2024, and 2025. According to a report by Android Authority, the company’s 2023-2025 roadmap for Pixel phones has leaked. The report cites a reliable source which states that the company may bring two Pixel phones at Google I/O in April or May, 2023. These smartphones are codenamed lynx and felix. According to previous leaks, ‘lynx’ refers to the Pixel 7a, while the ‘felix’ is the codename for the Pixel Fold.
As per the report, Google is expected to keep the pricing for Pixel 7a the same as Pixel 6a. To compare, Google Pixel 6a retails at ₹$449 in the US and ₹43,999 in India. Google Pixel 7a is expected to come powered by Google Tensor G2 chipset. It may come with several upgrades to the predecessor like wireless charging and 90Hz refresh rate.
In the second half of 2023, Google may bring its major flagship series- Google Pixel 8. The series may consist of Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro. As per Android Authority report, there won’t be major changes with the 2023 Pixel series. Google Pixel 8 is codenamed ‘shiba’, while the Pixel 8 Pro is codenamed ‘husky’. Both these handsets will be powered by Google’s next silicon chipset. The upcoming processor – Google Tensor G3 is codenamed ‘zuma’.
