Google hit with major antitrust ruling over online advertising practices: All about the case

A US federal judge has determined that Google illegally monopolised parts of the online advertising technology market, violating antitrust laws in advertising exchanges and publisher ad servers. 

Written By Govind Choudhary
Updated17 Apr 2025, 10:55 PM IST
Advertisement
A US federal judge has determined that Google illegally monopolised parts of the online advertising technology market, violating antitrust laws in advertising exchanges and publisher ad servers.

In a significant blow to Google’s advertising empire, a US federal judge has ruled that the California-based tech giant illegally monopolised parts of the online advertising technology market, undermining competition.

Advertisement

The ruling, delivered on Thursday by US District Judge Leonie Brinkema, found that Google had violated antitrust laws in two critical areas: advertising exchanges and publisher ad servers – the tools used by websites to sell advertising space. However, the court did not agree that Google held a monopoly in a third market: tools used by advertisers to purchase display ads.

You may be interested in

40% OFF

Acer Chromebook 314 CB314 1H C884 (NX.HKDAA.005) Laptop (Celeron Dual Core/4 GB/64 GB SSD/Google Chrome)

  • Silver
  • 4 GB RAM
  • 64 GB SSD

₹31990

₹52990

Get This

Asus VivoBook 15 X515JA BQ322WS Laptop

  • Transparent Silver
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 512 GB SSD

₹32990

Check Details

Lenovo Ideapad Slim 3 (82KU017KIN) Laptop (AMD Hexa Core Ryzen 5/8 GB/512 GB SSD/Windows 11)

  • Arctic Grey
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 512 GB SSD

₹36510

Check Details

HP 15s Eq2144AU (50M63PA) Laptop (AMD Hexa Core Ryzen 5/8 GB/512 GB SSD/Windows 11)

  • Natural Silver
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 512 GB SSD

₹36499

Check Details

HP 14s Dy2506TU (546K2PA) Laptop (Core I3 11th Gen/8 GB/512 GB SSD/Windows 11)

  • Natural Silver
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 512 GB SSD

₹37390

Check Details

Xiaomi RedmiBook 15 Pro Laptop (Core I5 11th Gen/8 GB/512 GB SSD/Windows 10)

  • Charcoal Gray
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 512 GB SSD

₹39990

Check Details

Lenovo Ideapad Slim 3 15IML05 (81WB0158IN) Laptop (Core I3 10th Gen/4 GB/256 GB SSD/Windows 10)

  • Platinum Grey
  • 4 GB RAM
  • 256 GB SSD

₹39500

Check Details

Find more Laptops

Judge Brinkema wrote in her 115-page opinion that “Google has willfully engaged in a series of anticompetitive acts to acquire and maintain monopoly power.” She accused the company of tying its ad exchange and publisher server systems together through contracts and technological means, ensuring dominance in the open-web display advertising ecosystem.

“For over a decade, Google imposed policies and stripped features that would have benefited competitors,” Brinkema added, noting that these moves ultimately harmed publishers, stifled innovation, and negatively impacted consumers who rely on a free and competitive internet.

Advertisement
Also Read | Google faces potential $5.6 billion UK antitrust lawsuit over search advertising

The decision marks the second major antitrust defeat for Google in recent times. In a separate case, the company was also found to have unlawfully monopolised the online search market. A trial to determine potential remedies, including the possible break-up of parts of the company such as the Chrome browser, is scheduled to begin next week in Washington.

The case, filed in 2023 by the US Justice Department alongside a coalition of states, is part of a broader crackdown on Big Tech’s market power. Google has not yet responded to the latest ruling.

Alphabet Inc., Google’s parent company, saw its shares dip by as much as 3.2 per cent following the decision, while shares in rival ad tech firm Trade Desk surged nearly 8 per cent, reflecting investor expectations of a shift in the competitive landscape.

Advertisement

(With inputs from Bloomberg)

 
Catch all the Technology News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Business NewsTechnologyNewsGoogle hit with major antitrust ruling over online advertising practices: All about the case
First Published:17 Apr 2025, 10:55 PM IST
Read Next Story
HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanGet App