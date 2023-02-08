Google hopes ‘Bard’ will outsmart ChatGPT, Microsoft in AI
Bard initially will be available exclusively to a group of ‘trusted testers’ before being widely released later this year, according to a blog post from Google CEO Sundar Pichai. Google’s chatbot is supposed to be able to explain complex subjects such as outer space discoveries in terms simple enough for a child to understand
Google is girding for a battle of wits in the field of artificial intelligence with “Bard," a conversational service aimed at countering the popularity of the ChatGPT tool backed by Microsoft.
