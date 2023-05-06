Google I/O 2023: Event date, schedule and what all to expect

Google I/O, one of the most anticipated events for Google and Android enthusiasts, is just around the corner. While the launch of the Google Pixel 8 and 8 Pro later this year is also eagerly awaited, the upcoming Google I/O promises to be a thrilling event filled with Android 14 updates, the unveiling of the Google Pixel 7a and the Pixel Fold, and exciting AI announcements. With the official schedule now released, we have a comprehensive understanding of what to expect.
Google I/O 2023: Event date
Google's annual developer conference typically occurs in May, and this year is no exception. Following a global collaborative effort to solve this year's puzzle, it was revealed that Google I/O will take place on May 10th. Although the event will be in-person like last year's Google I/O, it will be limited to a live audience, and Google is encouraging most people to attend the event online. Unlike previous years, this year's Google I/O will only last one day, as opposed to the previous three-day format. It appears that the company intends to shift focus away from a concentrated event and instead provide ongoing support to Android and web developers through other channels, such as more Google I/O Connect events planned worldwide in the coming months. Google I/O 2020 was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and the 2021 event was entirely online. However, this year's opening keynote and many of the expected panels will be available online, as they have been for the past decade.
How to watch
Registration for the event is now open on Google's website, but a Google account is required to participate. However, if you only wish to view the main keynote, it will likely be available on YouTube without needing to register. The keynote is scheduled to start at 10 a.m. PT and 1 p.m. ET on May 10th, and a link to watch it will be provided closer to the time.
What can we expect at Google I/O 2023?
The official schedule for Google I/O 2023 was released by Google on April 27, 2023. As this year's conference only takes place on a single day, the schedule is more condensed than usual. The program is divided into four distinct sections, each highlighting the conference's main themes: mobile, web, AI, and cloud.
The customary opening of Google I/O is the general Google keynote, which will commence at 10 a.m. PT and 1 p.m. ET. It will provide an overview of all the topics that the company will cover during the event, including the most significant and consumer-oriented announcements. Following the keynote, there will be individual and concurrent events covering subjects in the four primary sections mentioned earlier.
Google will likely use its AI announcements to rekindle excitement around its projects in this field. The company currently trails behind its competitors in this domain, with Bing Chat emerging as a serious threat.
Google I/O attendees can expect to learn more about Google's plans for Android 14 and the next iterations of ChromeOS. The company has also planned specialized panels on topics such as Google Pay and Google Wallet, Material Design, Google Home, and the web. As a developer conference, attendees can anticipate in-depth discussions on programming languages like Dart, Flutter, Firebase, and machine learning.
Furthermore, Google is expected to unveil new hardware, such as the budget Google Pixel 7a or the Google Pixel Fold. It's also highly likely that Google will introduce various Android 14 features and instruct developers on how best to utilize them.
