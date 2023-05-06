Google I/O 2023: Event date, schedule and what all to expect

Google I/O 2023: Event date

Google's annual developer conference typically occurs in May, and this year is no exception. Following a global collaborative effort to solve this year's puzzle, it was revealed that Google I/O will take place on May 10th. Although the event will be in-person like last year's Google I/O, it will be limited to a live audience, and Google is encouraging most people to attend the event online. Unlike previous years, this year's Google I/O will only last one day, as opposed to the previous three-day format. It appears that the company intends to shift focus away from a concentrated event and instead provide ongoing support to Android and web developers through other channels, such as more Google I/O Connect events planned worldwide in the coming months. Google I/O 2020 was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and the 2021 event was entirely online. However, this year's opening keynote and many of the expected panels will be available online, as they have been for the past decade.