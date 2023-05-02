Google’s biggest launch event of the year - Google I/O is only a few days away now. Starting May 10, the event is likely to witness major software announcements along with hardware launches. The tech giant is also expected to talk more about its artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot - Bard at the event.

Here we list five important products that are expected from the Google I/O event 2023

Google Pixel Tablet

Google first talked about its Pixel Tablet at its October event in 2022. The tablet is said to come powered by Google Tensor G2 processor. The device will have a new nano-ceramic coating that's reminiscent of porcelain, and may come with a wireless charging dock that is capable of turning the tablet into a smart home speaker.

Some of the expected features on the tablet include a 10.95-inch screen, up to 8GB RAM and an 8MP Sony IMX355 sensor at front and rear. Google’s Pixel Tablet is rumoured to be priced between EUR 600 - EUR 650 (roughly ₹54,000 - ₹58,000).

Google Pixel Fold

Alleged images of the Pixel Fold appeared online, showing a similar design as the Oppo Find N Fold. The foldable phone is expected to have a 7.6-inch primary screen and a 5.8-inch cover screen.

The handset will run Android 12L. It is rumoured that Google may customise apps like Gmail and YouTube for the Pixel Fold. The smartphone is tipped to be priced over $1,700 (approx. ₹1.40 lakh).

Google Pixel 7a

Successor to the Pixel 6a, the Pixel 7a is said to come with an improved 90Hz display. It may be powered by Google Tensor G2 processor. The handset may get an updated camera system with a 64MP primary camera paired with a 12MP ultra-wide sensor.

On the pricing front, Google Pixel 7a is said to carry a price tag of $499 that roughly translates to ₹40,000.

Android 14

Google has already rolled out the developer preview of Android 14, while the official rollout may begin by October later this year. At Google I/O event, the company is expected to unveil a slew of features of the upcoming Android operating system.

Google AI features

On the official website of Google I/O 2023, Google says "What's new in generative AI?". It is likely that the company could share "a new suite of tools that make it easy for developers to build on top of our (Google's) best models".