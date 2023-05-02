Google I/O 2023: Pixel 7a, Pixel Fold and Android 14 among major announcements that we expect2 min read . Updated: 02 May 2023, 11:01 AM IST
Google may take the wraps off its first tablet - Pixel Tab, Google Pixel 7a, and other devices at Google I/O event 2023.
Google’s biggest launch event of the year - Google I/O is only a few days away now. Starting May 10, the event is likely to witness major software announcements along with hardware launches. The tech giant is also expected to talk more about its artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot - Bard at the event.
