Google I/O 2023: Pixel Fold, first foldable phone from Alphabet, confirmed to launch

Google Pixel Fold has been announced to be unveiled at the annual Google I/O event as the tech giant's debut into the world of foldable smartphones. As expected, the Alphabet-owned company released a teaser clip of the device, which appears to closely resemble the design that has been circulating in images and rumors for the past few months.

While Google has not yet disclosed any information about the specifications of the Pixel Fold, the teaser video released by the company showcases the smartphone's design. The device features a book-like design that is reminiscent of the Samsung Galaxy Fold series and the recently launched Tecno Phantom V 5G.

Similar to the Pixel 6 and Pixel 7 series of smartphones, the Pixel Fold boasts a triple rear camera setup. However, unlike the recent generation of Pixel phones, the device does not have an edge-to-edge visor.

The launch of the Google Pixel Fold is scheduled for May 10 at the Google I/O event. A landing page on the Google Store in the US features a "Notify Me" button, enabling users to receive updates and information about the upcoming foldable phone. Although Google has not disclosed the markets where the device will be released, it remains unclear if the Pixel Fold will be available in India.

According to reports, the Pixel Fold is rumored to feature a 5.8-inch outer display and a 7.6-inch foldable panel. The smartphone is expected to be equipped with the powerful Google Tensor G2 processor and will reportedly boast "the most durable hinge on a foldable" device. The price of the Pixel Fold is anticipated to be over $1,700, which is similar to Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold4, priced at $1,799 at launch.

Earlier this week, Google revealed plans to release a new Pixel smartphone in India, which is speculated to be the Pixel 7a - a more affordable variant of the Pixel 7. According to rumors, the smartphone is expected to feature a 6.1-inch 90Hz display, a dual rear camera setup, a Tensor G2 SoC, and a battery that can last an entire day on a single charge.