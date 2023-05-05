Google I/O 2023: Pixel Fold, first foldable phone from Alphabet, confirmed to launch

Google I/O 2023: Pixel Fold, first foldable phone from Alphabet, confirmed to launch2 min read . Updated: 05 May 2023, 11:17 AM IST
The launch of the Google Pixel Fold is scheduled for May 10 at the Google I/O event. A landing page on the Google Store in the US features a ‘Notify Me’ button, enabling users to receive updates and information about the upcoming foldable phone.
Google Pixel Fold has been announced to be unveiled at the annual Google I/O event as the tech giant's debut into the world of foldable smartphones. As expected, the Alphabet-owned company released a teaser clip of the device, which appears to closely resemble the design that has been circulating in images and rumors for the past few months.
