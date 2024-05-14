Google I/O 2024 event today: When and where to watch, expected launches and everything you need to know
Google I/O 2024 event to be held at Shoreline Amphitheatre with keynote by Sundar Pichai. Expect announcements on Android 15, Gemini AI integration, and Wear OS update.
Google I/O 2024 event is set to held at the Shoreline Amphitheatre in Mountain View, California today with a keynote speech from Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai. Meanwhile, Google is also expected to announce many key upgrades during the I/O 2024 event including announcements regarding Android 15, Gemini AI integration in key apps, and latest update to Wear OS.