Google I/O 2024 event is set to held at the Shoreline Amphitheatre in Mountain View, California today with a keynote speech from Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai. Meanwhile, Google is also expected to announce many key upgrades during the I/O 2024 event including announcements regarding Android 15, Gemini AI integration in key apps, and latest update to Wear OS. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

When and where to watch Google I/O 2024?

Google I/O 2024 keynote speech by Sundar Pichai will be live-streamed via the company's official YouTube channel from 10:00 am Pacific Time (10:30 pm India time). In order to cut down the hassle, we have embedded a direct streaming link for the keynote speech below. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Google I/0 2024: All the expected announcements In stark contrast to its hardware announcements, Google has managed to remain tight-lipped about its plans for I/O 2024. In fact, there isn't much information about the event apart from a few leaks and the official event schedule released by the company.

1) Hardware annoucements: While I/O has traditionally been a software-focused event, Google has made many hardware announcements in the past. Last year, for example, the company launched the Pixel 7a and its first-ever Pixel Fold at I/O.

This year, however, Google has already announced the Pixel 8a, which will go on sale from today. Meanwhile, reports suggest that Google may not launch its Pixel Fold 2 smartphone at this year's I/O event. Instead, we could get a teaser for its upcoming foldable device, which is now expected to launch with the Pixel 9 series in September and also get a rebranding to Pixel 9 Pro Fold. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Google is still expected to spend some time talking about the newly launched Pixel 8a, and might even highlight its AI prowess thanks to the Gemini AI integration.

2) Android 15: The wait is over for Android enthusiasts as Google is expected to reveal new features and the release date of Android 15 at its I/O 2024 event. The latest version of Android is currently in beta and can only be tested on Pixel devices.

Android 15 isn't expected to bring a major overhaul in terms of design, but it could instead include many upgrades that could help improve user privacy, productivity, and security. Google's latest operating system will also include many new features, including satellite connectivity, audio sharing, notification cooldown, app archiving and partial screen sharing. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

3) Gemini AI everywhere: Google is expected to add Gemini AI functionality to a wide range of applications, including Google Maps, Chrome, Google Workspace, Gmail and more. Gemini is also expected to play a more central role in all future Android devices, likely pushing Google Assistant to the sidelines.

Google is also expected to unveil a new Pixel-exclusive virtual assistant powered by Gemini called 'Pixie'. The new assistant could receive multimodal capabilities, meaning it might not be limited to text or voice input, but users might also be able to share images with Pixie.

4) Wear OS 5: Google has finally decided to give its operating system for wearables a much-needed upgrade. However, the company has notoriously been tight-lipped about all the new features that will be coming to Wear OS 5. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

A description of the Wear OS5 session states that the new operating system will include advances in the Watch Face format, along with how to build and design for an increasing range of devices.

