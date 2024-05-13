Google's annual I/O 2024 developer conference is all set to take place at the Shoreline Amphitheatre in Mountain View, California from May 14th-20th. The marquee event will kick off with a keynote from Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai, followed by a series of sessions that will provide much-needed details on all the new announcements from Google.

Google I/O 2024: Where to watch livestream?

The Google I/O 2024 keynote and many other key sessions will be livestreamed by the Android maker on its official YouTube channel. Sundar Pichai's keynote session will begin at 10 am Pacific Time (10:30 pm India time). In order to save readers' time, we have embedded the live streaming link for the keynote session below.

Google I/0 2024: All the expected announcements

Unlike its hardware announcements, Google has managed to keep its plans for I/O 2024 under wraps. However, given Google's focus on AI, the company is expected to Gemini powered AI features to suite of apps.

1) Hardware annoucements:

While I/O has traditionally been a software focused event Google has also rolled out many hardware annoucnements in the past. For instance, the company launched Pixel 7a and its first ever Pixel Fold at the I/O event last year.

This year, however, Google has already announced Pixel 8a which goes on sale on May 14, the day of I/O. Meanwhile, reports indicate that Google may not launch its Pixel Fold 2 smartphone at this year's I/O event. Instead, we might get a teaser for its upcoming foldable device which now be launching with the Pixel 9 series in September and also get a rebranding to Pixel 9 Pro Fold.

Google is still expected to spend some time talking about the newly launched Pixel 8a and may even go on to highlight its AI prowress thanks to the Gemini AI integration.

2) Android 15:

The wait is over for Android enthusiasts as Google is expected to reveal new features and the release date of Android 15 at its I/O 2024 event. The latest version of Android is currently in beta and can only be tested on Pixel devices.

Android 15 isn't expected to bring a major overhaul in terms of design, but could instead include many upgrades that could help improve user privacy, productivity and security. Google's latest OS will also come with many new features, including satellite connectivity, audio sharing, notification cooldown, app archiving and partial screen sharing.

3) Gemini AI everywhere:

Google is expected to add Gemini AI functionality to a wide range of applications, including Google Maps, Chrome, Google Workspace, Gmail and more. Gemini is also expected to play a more central role in all future Android devices, likely pushing Google Assistant to the sidelines.

Google is also expected to unveil a new Pixel-exclusive virtual assistant powered by Gemini called 'Pixie'. The new assistant could receive multimodal capabilities, meaning it might not be limited to text or voice input, but users might also be able to share images with Pixie.

4) Wear OS 5 and Android TV:

Google has finally decided to give its operating system for wearables a much-needed upgrade. However, the company has notoriously been tight-lipped about all the new features that will be coming to Wear OS 5.

A description of the Wear OS5 session states that the new operating system will include advances in the Watch Face format, along with how to build and design for an increasing range of devices.

