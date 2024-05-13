Google I/O 2024 events kicks off tomorrow: From Android 15 to ‘Pixie’ AI assistant, everything expected so far
Google's annual developer conference I/O 2024 will be held on May 14 at Shoreline Amphitheater, California. Keynote by Sundar Pichai followed by sessions on new announcements.
Google's annual I/O 2024 developer conference is all set to take place at the Shoreline Amphitheatre in Mountain View, California from May 14th-20th. The marquee event will kick off with a keynote from Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai, followed by a series of sessions that will provide much-needed details on all the new announcements from Google.