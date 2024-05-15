Google I/O 2024: From major Gemini boost to AI scam protection, top 5 features coming to Android phones
Google introduced new AI features at I/O 2024 including Gemini 1.5 language model and AI voice assistant. Android users will enjoy Circle to Search homework assistance, upgraded Gemini Nano AI model, AI scam protection and enhanced Gemini role on Android,
AI was once again a hot topic at Google's I/O 2024 event on Tuesday, with the company announcing a new Gemini 1.5 language model along with a new text-to-video generator, a brand new AI voice assistant, among other things. But there was also plenty for Android fans to get excited about, with Google announcing that it will be bringing a number of AI features to its operating system, including a new Gemini Nano model, updates to Circle to Search, Google Photos and more.