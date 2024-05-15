AI was once again a hot topic at Google's I/O 2024 event on Tuesday, with the company announcing a new Gemini 1.5 language model along with a new text-to-video generator, a brand new AI voice assistant, among other things. But there was also plenty for Android fans to get excited about, with Google announcing that it will be bringing a number of AI features to its operating system, including a new Gemini Nano model, updates to Circle to Search, Google Photos and more. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Top new features coming to Android phones:

1) Circle to Search will help students complete their homework: Google first introduced Circle to Search with the Pixel 8 series last year, and later extended the feature to the Samsung's flagship Galaxy S24 series. The Android maker is now planning to expand the capabilities of this AI feature by enabling students to complete their homework. The new update in Cirlce to Search will provide students with a step-by-step guide to solving a range of physics and maths problems.

Google also said that while Circle to Search is already available on over 100 million devices, it plans to bring the experience to more devices this year. Whether the feature will remain exclusive to Google and Samsung devices or be rolled out to more OEMs in the future remains to be seen.

2) Upgrade to Nano AI model: Google announced on Tuesday that it is giving a major boost to Gemini Nano, it's most lightweight on-device AI model, seen on flagship Pixel and Samsung devices. The new Gemini Nano 1.0 model has multimodal capabilities, meaning it can understand sights, sounds and spoken words in addition to text prompts. The latest AI model will first be rolled out with the Pixel 9 series later this year.

3) AI scam protection: Google has confirmed that it will use Gemini Nano's multimodal capabilities to provide real-time alerts when it detects a pattern consistent with common scams.

The tech giant has confirmed that the AI fraud protection will be an opt-in feature, meaning it will not be turned on by default and users will have to manually confirm their choice to use the new AI tool. Additionally, Google says that the use of on-device AI will mean that conversations will remain private.

4) Gemini gets a bigger role on Android: Google has confirmed that Gemini will now be able to understand the content on Android devices and use it to improve the user experience. Gemini will soon have the ability to overlay existing apps to help, which will give the AI assistant the capability to answer questions related to the current content on the device. For example, users will be able to ask Gemini questions about a particular video or drop AI-generated images directly into Google Messages or Gmail.

5) New AI Assistant capabilities: Google on Tuesday unveiled a new "seeing and talking" AI agent as part of Project Astra. The new agent is built on Gemini, and gives a glimpse into the company's plans for a future AI assistant that can talk to users in real time while running on their phone or Glasses.

In a video shared by Google, the new AI assistant can be seen identifying the purpose of a code, finding the user's glasses, figuring out their exact location by looking out the window, and even coming up with creative names for a dog. Google says that some of Project Astra's capabilities will be coming to the Gemini app and web experience later this year.

