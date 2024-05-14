Google I/O 2024: From Pixie AI assistant to Android 15, check out the top 5 expected announcements today
Google I/O 2024, the Android make's biggest software event of the year, is set to be held at Mountain View, California. Google will reveal upgrades including Android 15, Pixie AI assistant, Gemini AI upgrades, possible hardware updates, and Wear OS 5 enhancements.
Google I/O 2024, the Android maker's biggest software event of the year, kicks off today in Mountain View, California. Apart from an in-person gathering at the Shoreline Amphitheatre, the company will also be livestreaming the event from 10:00 am Pacific Time or 10:30 pm Indian Time.