Google I/O 2024 session list announced: Android 15 to Wear OS 5, everything confirmed so far
Google confirms itinerary for I/O 2024 event with key announcements on AI, Android, Wear OS, Google TV, and Android TV. Over 150+ sessions including Keynote Address and Developer Keynote confirmed.
Google had already confirmed that its software and hardware event for this year, I/O 2024 will take place at May 14 at 10:00 am PT (10:30 pm Indian time). However, ahead of the event, the Android maker has confirmed the itinerary for this year's I/O event confirming may key announcements for AI, Android, Wear OS, Google TV and Android TV.