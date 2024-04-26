Google confirms itinerary for I/O 2024 event with key announcements on AI, Android, Wear OS, Google TV, and Android TV. Over 150+ sessions including Keynote Address and Developer Keynote confirmed.

Google had already confirmed that its software and hardware event for this year, I/O 2024 will take place at May 14 at 10:00 am PT (10:30 pm Indian time). However, ahead of the event, the Android maker has confirmed the itinerary for this year's I/O event confirming may key announcements for AI, Android, Wear OS, Google TV and Android TV.

Google confirmed on Friday that it will hold over 150+ sessions including a Keynote Address and a Developer Keynote address. While Google hasn't officially confirmed any details about the Pixel 8a, it is widely anticipated that the latest iteration in Google's budget conscious ‘a’ series will drop during the I/O 2024 event.

Here are the top things confirmed by Google:

1) Android 15: Google has confirmed a session called ‘What’s new in Android' where the tech giant says it will detail its plans about Android 15, latest in android development covering generative AI, form factors, compose, performance and more.

2) Wear OS 5: Google has also listed a session called ‘Building for the future of Wear OS’ and the confirmed that it is indeed going to unveil the latest Wear OS operating system during the I/O 2024 event. The latest Google operating system for smartwatches is touted to include ‘advances in Watch Face Format, and how to design and build for the increasing range of device sizes’.

3) Latest Generative AI upgrades: Google without any particular technology stated that it will showcase the ‘latest AI tools in action’. The company also stated that it is harnessing the power of generative AI to allow developers to build modern and dynamic apps. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

4) Android TV OS: Google has also listed out an event especially dedicated to the new enhancements in Android TV and Google TV, suggesting that the platforms might be getting a much needed upgrade at this year's I/O event.

