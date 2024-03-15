Google I/O 2024 updates: Pixel 8a launch, Android 15 preview and everything expected
Google prepares for Google I/O 2024 with expected AI advancements, Pixel 8a reveal, Android 15 preview, and potential service updates.
Google has officially declared the commencement of its annual developer gathering, Google I/O 2024, slated for May 14 this year. Following the precedence set in the prior year, where the event spotlighted artificial intelligence (AI) innovations and the unveiling of the Google Pixel Fold, the tech giant is poised to deliver another round of groundbreaking revelations.