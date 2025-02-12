Google has officially confirmed that its annual developer conference, Google I/O 2025, will take place on 20 and 21 May at the Shoreline Amphitheatre in Mountain View, California. The event, which is set to be held both in-person and online via live stream, will feature key software and hardware announcements, technical sessions, workshops, and networking opportunities for developers and tech enthusiasts alike.

A dedicated microsite for the event has been launched, providing key details, a countdown timer, and a direct link for interested participants to register. As in previous years, the conference will likely commence with a keynote address from Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai, anticipated to be scheduled to begin at 10 AM PT (11:30 PM IST), where he is expected to outline the company’s latest advancements and upcoming product launches.

Android 16 is likely to be a focal point of this year’s conference, with significant software upgrades and user experience enhancements anticipated. The event may also see the unveiling of a new AI model under the Gemini branding, following last year’s launch of Gemini 1.5 Pro, which boasted an impressive two-million-token context window.

Additionally, Google’s AI initiatives are expected to take centre stage. The company has hinted at potential updates to Google AI Studio, open-source Gemma models, and NotebookLM, though further details remain undisclosed.

In the lead-up to the event, Google has already released the Android 16 Beta 1 update for eligible Pixel devices. This update introduces a new Live Updates feature, which displays real-time status updates for ongoing activities such as food deliveries or Google Maps navigation, drawing comparisons with Apple’s Live Activities feature. Another notable addition is the predictive back animation for three-button navigation mode, previously limited to gesture-based navigation.