Google I/O 2025 kicks off from today: What to expect and how to watch live-stream?

Google's annual I/O developer conference is all set to kick off from today with a keynote address, followed a number of smaller events. While Google has used I/O in order to showcase its new Android developments along with its hardware projects, the company has changed course over the last couple of years.

This year's I/O infact will have very little in terms of new Android updates given that Google had already conducted a separate Android event earlier in the month. What does this mean in terms of I/O expectations, then? Well, brace yourselves to hear a lot more about AI, including Gemini, Project Astra, Notebook LM and DeepMind.

The AI race is currently heating up where Google faces competition from OpenAI, Meta, xAI, DeepSeek and others. While Google's Gemini 2.5 Pro (experimental) model has been well received so far, the company could announce some newer offerings to take the lead in the AI race.

Just a day ahead of I/O 2025, Google has already brought its highly acclaimed Notebook LM app to Android and iOS and other similar announcements are par for the course.

Apart from that, Google also announce its plans to bring even deeper Gemini integrations with its existing set of apps like Maps, Gmail, Chrome and more.

When is Google I/O 2025? Google I/O 2025 begins with the keynote address at 10AM PT or 10:30PM (Indian time). The keynote address usually lasts for about 2 hours and it will be followed by other sessions on AI, Android, Chrome and Play Store among others.