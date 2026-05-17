Google I/O 2026 kicks off next week: How to watch live-stream, full schedule and what to expect

Google is all set to hold its biggest software event of the year, I/O 2026 at the Shoreline Amphitheatre in Mountain View, California. AI is at the forefront of Google's mission for the last few years and the I/O event has often been used by the company to showcase some of its biggest upgrades and this year's I/O event is expected to be no different.

Advertisement

Notably, the company has already conducted the Anroid show separately which has revealed all the new AI and other features coming to Android 17. This means that I/O 2026 will be even more focused on all of the new Gemini upgrades along with other upcoming abilities Google is planning to bring.

With just a couple of days to go for I/O 2026, here is a look at everything you need to know about Google's AI focused event.

Google I/O 2026 schedule:

Google has already revealed the schedule for I/O 2026 with the keynote address to be delivered on 19th May at 10:00AM PT (10:30 PM India time). Meanwhile, the developer keynote will be held at 1:30PM PT on the same day or (2am India time).

Advertisement

Just like every year, there will be separate sessions detailing all the new upgrades across various divisions like Chrome, Android and Google Cloud.

Notably, the Day 2 agenda for I/O 2026 is not yet available and is likely to be revealed on the first day of the event.

Time (PT) Session Title Topic/Category 10:00 AM Google Keynote Keynote 1:30 PM Developer Keynote Keynote Various / On-Demand What's new in the Gemma open model family AI What's new in Android development tools Android What's new in Web UI Chrome What's new in Flutter Cloud Defining the agentic AI era Dialogues Scale AI with Google's TPU software stack AI Adaptive development for the expanding Android ecosystem Android Supercharge your AI coding workflow with Chrome A fireside chat on the evolution of the developer craft Professional Development Build core skills to thrive as an AI-era developer Professional Development Software engineering at the tipping point Professional Development 3:30 PM – 4:15 PM What's new in Google AI AI What's new in Android Android What's new in Chrome Chrome Agent-first workflows from prompt to production Cloud Vibe once, run anywhere with Google Antigravity and Flutter Professional Development 4:30 PM – 5:15 PM Build next-gen AI experiences with Google AI Studio and Google Antigravity AI What's new in Androidk modern web capabilities in your AI coding workflows What's new in Firebase Cloud

How to watch Google I/O 2026? Google I/O 2026 will be live-streamed via Google's official YouTube channel starting on 19th May. In order to make it easier to access the event, we have embedded a direct streaming link below.

While in-person seats for I/O 2026 are filled, developers can still register fo the event to stream the main keynote while unlocking many interactive and personalized features.

Advertisement

In order to register for I/O 2026, you can follow the below process:

Visit the Official website: Go to io.google/2026.

Sign in by clicking on the "Register" or "Sign In" button using your Google Account.

Create or Update Your Developer Profile. You will need to grant permission to view, edit, and create a Google Developer Profile.

Once registered, you can unlock "My I/O." This allows you to receive custom content recommendations, save sessions, and build a personalized agenda for the two-day event.

What to expect from I/O 2026? 1) Gemini Spark: A new report by 9to5Google found that Google is seemingly planning to add more advanced agent capabilities to the Gemini app, which could be branded as ‘Gemini Spark’. The report notes that Spark could help Gemini evolve from a simple chatbot into a more proactive assistant capable of handling tasks on behalf of users.

Advertisement

Gemini Spark could also allow users to create ongoing or scheduled tasks via a dedicated interface. The new feature could let users automate tasks like decluttering inboxes by summarising or archiving newsletters, preparing meeting briefs, and creating personalised news digests that track stories over time.

2) Gemini Omni: Leaks have also started popping up about a new video generation model for Gemini called ‘Gemini Omni’. The feature was reportedly first spotted by a Reddit user who saw the prompt “Create with Gemini Omni” inside the AI app.

“Meet our new video generation model. Remix your videos, edit directly in chat, try a template, and more.” read the description

3) Gemini Live voice models: A report by Forbes also suggests Google may also be working on bringing big upgrades to Gemini Live at I/O 2026. The report found a hidden model selector within the Google app that is said to reveal several unreleased AI models for voice conversations, including variantions with enhanced reasoning and personalisation capabilities.

Advertisement

According to the report, testing showed measurable differences between the models, with some able to access live weather and location information while others displayed stronger memory and context awareness.

One unreleased model, codenamed "Capybara", reportedly even identified itself as "Gemini 3.1 Pro" instead of the current Flash Live model.

About the Author Aman Gupta Aman Gupta is a Digital Content Producer at LiveMint with over 3.5 years of experience covering the technology landscape. He specializes in artificial...Read More ✕ Aman Gupta

His reporting is grounded in first-hand testing, independent analysis, and a focus on how technology impacts everyday users. He holds a PG Diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi (Class of 2022).

Outside the newsroom, he spends his time reading biographies, hunting for the perfect coffee beans, or planning his next trip.



You can find Aman on Aman Gupta is a Digital Content Producer at LiveMint with over 3.5 years of experience covering the technology landscape. He specializes in artificial intelligence and consumer technology, reporting on everything from the ethical debates around AI models to shifts in the smartphone market.His reporting is grounded in first-hand testing, independent analysis, and a focus on how technology impacts everyday users. He holds a PG Diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi (Class of 2022).Outside the newsroom, he spends his time reading biographies, hunting for the perfect coffee beans, or planning his next trip.You can find Aman on LinkedIn and on X at @nobugsfound , or reach him via email at aman.gupta@htdigital.in