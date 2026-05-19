Google I/O 2026 kicks off today: Where to watch Sundar Pichai's keynote live in India and what to expect

Google is all set to hold one of its biggest launches of the year tonight at the Shoreline Amphitheatre in Mountain View, California. Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai is expected to take the stage for the keynote address at Google I/O 2026 today as the tech giant unveils its biggest innovations in AI and related fields.

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Here's how you can catch the livestream of I/O 2026 and what to expect from Google's biggest software event of the year.

How to watch Google I/O 2026? I/O 2026 will be streamed for free via Google's official YouTube channel. We have embedded the direct viewing link to the event below to save you the hassle of going to YouTube and sorting through multiple links to find the official livestream.

The event will begin at 10:00am Pacific Time (PT), which translates to 10:30pm India time. We at Mint will also be covering the biggest updates from I/O 2026.

I/O 2026 schedule: Google has officially revealed the Day 1 schedule for I/O 2026, but the schedule for the second day is not yet available on the event's official website. You can check out the timings for each revealed session below.

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Time (PT) Time (IST) Sessions Category May 19, 10:00 am May 19, 10:30 pm Google keynote Keynote May 19, 1:30 pm May 20, 2:00 am Developer keynote Keynote 3:30 pm – 4:15 pm May 20, 4:00 am – 4:45 am What’s new in Google AI

What’s new in Android

What’s new in Chrome

Agent-first workflows from prompt to production AI

Android

Chrome

Cloud 4:30 pm – 5:15 pm May 20, 5:00 am – 5:45 am Build next-gen AI experiences with Google AI Studio and Google Antigravity

What’s new in Google Play

Unlock modern web capabilities in your AI coding workflows

What’s new in Firebase AI

Android

Chrome

Cloud

What to expect from I/O 2026? Google unveiled some of its biggest AI upgrades at I/O 2025, including AI Mode in Google Search, the Veo 3 video generation model, Gemini 2.5 Pro, and Project Muhan. This year is expected to be no different, with leaks already hinting at some of the biggest announcements Google could make.

1) Gemini 4.0: Google is due to launch its next major AI model for Gemini, with the last upgrade, Gemini 3.1 Pro, arriving back in February. As for what the new model could be called, there is still some uncertainty. Google could announce it as Gemini 3.5 Pro or potentially jump straight to Gemini 4.0.

A recent report suggested that Google has been quietly testing several AI models internally under names like Ajax, Hercules, Hector, and Orpheus. These are expected to be codenames for upcoming models ahead of their public debut.

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Also Read | Is your iPhone ready for iOS 27? The biggest AI features expected at WWDC 2026

2) Gemini Spark: According to a report by 9to5Google, Google may be preparing to give Gemini stronger agentic capabilities that go beyond answering questions. The feature is reportedly being developed under the ‘Gemini Spark’ branding and could allow the AI assistant to take actions on behalf of users.

If the reports turn out to be accurate, Gemini may be able to handle tasks such as cleaning up cluttered inboxes by summarising or archiving newsletters, generating meeting summaries, and building personalised news briefings that continue tracking stories over time.

3) Gemini Omni: Leaks have also pointed to Google experimenting with a new video-generation system called ‘Gemini Omni’. The model surfaced after a Reddit user shared a screenshot showing the feature listed inside the Gemini app.

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The accompanying description hinted at a broader set of creative tools, suggesting users may be able to remix videos, edit clips directly within chats, and work with built-in templates. It is currently unclear whether the model will become part of the Veo family of video generation models or exist as a separate effort.

4) Gemini Live: A report by Forbes also hinted that Google is testing several new AI models for Gemini Live behind the scenes. The models were reportedly uncovered through a hidden selector buried inside the Google app.

According to the report, the different versions do not appear identical. Some are said to have access to real-time information such as weather and location data, while others seem to place greater emphasis on memory and long-context understanding.

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Interestingly, one model carrying the codename ‘Capybara’ reportedly identifies itself as ‘Gemini 3.1 Pro’ rather than the Flash variant that typically powers Gemini Live, hinting that Google could be experimenting with more capable models for voice interactions with its AI.

5) Aluminium OS: Google already revealed its Googlebooks during the Android Show this month, but I/O 2026 could finally bring more details about the software powering these devices.

Google has already confirmed plans for creating a desktop-centric operating system that extends Android to larger-screen devices, and Aluminium OS could finally make its official debut at I/O 2026.

Ahead of the Android Show, a 16-minute leaked video reportedly showcased several desktop-inspired features that could be coming to Aluminium OS. These included desktop folders, virtual desktops, a revamped Quick Settings layout, a redesigned notification system, and deeper integration across Google's ecosystem.

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The leaked UI also appeared to include a bottom app dock, an app drawer, task-management tools, and the ability to move between workspaces using virtual desktops.

About the Author Aman Gupta Aman Gupta is a Digital Content Producer at LiveMint with over 3.5 years of experience covering the technology landscape. He specializes in artificial...Read More ✕ Aman Gupta

His reporting is grounded in first-hand testing, independent analysis, and a focus on how technology impacts everyday users. He holds a PG Diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi (Class of 2022).

Outside the newsroom, he spends his time reading biographies, hunting for the perfect coffee beans, or planning his next trip.



You can find Aman on Aman Gupta is a Digital Content Producer at LiveMint with over 3.5 years of experience covering the technology landscape. He specializes in artificial intelligence and consumer technology, reporting on everything from the ethical debates around AI models to shifts in the smartphone market.His reporting is grounded in first-hand testing, independent analysis, and a focus on how technology impacts everyday users. He holds a PG Diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi (Class of 2022).Outside the newsroom, he spends his time reading biographies, hunting for the perfect coffee beans, or planning his next trip.You can find Aman on LinkedIn and on X at @nobugsfound , or reach him via email at aman.gupta@htdigital.in