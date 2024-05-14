Google I/O Event 2024 Live Updates: Sundar Pichai to deliver keynote address

Google I/O Event 2024 Live Updates: Search Giant Google is hosting its annual developer conference, I/O 2024, at the Shoreline Amphitheatre in Mountain View, California starting from today. The event has gained renewed importance after Google's biggest AI rival, OpenAI held a ‘Spring Update’ event on Monday and unveiled its latest large language model, GPT-4o.
The event will kick off with a keynote address by Alphabet and Google CEO Sundar Pichai from 10:00 am Pacific Time or 10:30 pm Indian Time. Meanwhile, the company is expected to unveil many key upgrades like Android 15, Gemini AI updates, Pixie AI assistant, Wear OS 5 and more via different ‘on-demand’ sessions.
Much like every year, Google is expected to reveal key changes in latest build of Android while also revealing a roadmap as to when it will be available to the general public. Android 15 is already in the beta stage, which has revealed many key features of the operating system, including satellite connectivity, audio sharing, notification cooldown, app archiving and partial screen sharing.
Google I/O Event 2024: While I/O isn't a particularly hardware-focused event, that hasn't stopped Google from using the platform to show off some of its latest gadgets. At I/O 2023, for example, the company unveiled the Google Pixel 7a and the first-ever Pixel Fold.
This time around, however, Google is unlikely to make any major hardware announcements as it has already launched the Pixel 8a smartphone, while the Pixel Fold series could be released alongside the Pixel 9 series later in the year.
Google I/O Event 2024: Google is also expected to unveil a new Pixel-exclusive virtual assistant powered by Gemini called 'Pixie'. The new assistant could get multimodal capabilities, meaning it could not be limited to text or voice input, but users could also be able to share images with Pixie.
A report last year had suggested that Pixie AI could be fitted with the ability to use information on a user's device, such as Maps or Gmail, in order to become a more personalised version of Google Assistant.
Google I/O Event 2024: Every year, Google provides a glimpse of the next version of Android at the I/O event, and this year is expected to be no different. The tech giant has scheduled a session to discuss the key features of Android 15, and Google may also reveal a release date for its operating system at the same briefing.
Android 15 isn't expected to bring a major overhaul in terms of design, but it could instead include many upgrades that could help improve user privacy, productivity and security.
Google I/O Event 2024: The keynote speech by Sundar Pichai will be live-streamed via the company's official YouTube channel from 10:00 am Pacific Time (10:30 pm India time). In order to cut down the hassle, we have embedded a direct streaming link for the keynote speech below.
