LIVE UPDATES

Google I/O Event 2024 Live Updates: From Pixie AI Assistant to Android 15 - what all to expect

8 min read . Updated: 14 May 2024, 07:53 PM IST

Google I/O Event 2024 Live Updates: Google's biggest software event off the year will kick off with a keynote by the company's CEO Sundar Pichai in Mountain View, California today.