Google in talks with Foxconn, Dixon to expand Pixel production in India: Report

Google is reportedly looking to accelerate plans to move a significant portion of its Pixel smartphone production to India, as it seeks to cushion the impact of fresh US tariffs. The move could come amid rising geopolitical tensions and increasing costs tied to manufacturing in countries like Vietnam and China.

According to a report byThe Economic Times, Google’s parent company Alphabet has recently held discussions with major electronics manufacturers, including Foxconn and Dixon Technologies, about expanding Pixel production facilities in India. The talks are said to have taken place earlier this month, and signal a strategic pivot aimed at bolstering local manufacturing capabilities.

Alphabet is believed to have urged its partners to source key components such as fingerprint scanners, batteries, and chargers from within India, as part of a broader effort to reduce reliance on imports. At present, around 45,000 Pixel smartphones are manufactured each month in India, primarily for domestic sale. Google began assembling smartphones in the country in August 2024, starting with the Pixel 8 model.

Reportedly, this latest development aligns with a growing trend among global tech firms to diversify their manufacturing bases, particularly in response to the US government’s recent announcement of tariffs. Earlier this month, President Donald Trump imposed new duties on several countries, including China (up to 145 per cent), Vietnam (46 per cent), and India (26 per cent). However, a 90-day pause has been granted for most nations, with the exception of China.

If Google successfully scales up production in India, it may follow Apple’s strategy of exporting India-made phones to international markets, including the United States. While the extent of the production shift remains unclear, local sourcing of components could potentially reduce manufacturing costs, which may eventually lead to lower retail prices.