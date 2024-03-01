Google India may remove BharatMatrimony, Info Edge and 8 others for non-payment. All you need to know
The dispute revolves around the startups' resistance to Google's imposition of a service fee ranging from 11-26 percent, on in-app payments in India. This comes after antitrust authorities mandated Google to dismantle its previous system, which charged fees between 15-30 percent.
Tech giant Google may remove apps from 10 Indian companies, including popular matrimony apps, amidst a disagreement over service fee payments, Reuters reported citing sources. The move could also potentially escalate tensions with startup firms, it added
