Google introduces a new hopping experiment called Shoploop

Google is conducting an experiment under the Area 120 project. The company is planning to combine three important aspects of online shopping into one single platform. Right from spotting a product to checking video reviews and going on to even ordering the same product. Google claims this new experiment called Shoploop will provide new ways to discover new products in a short, entertaining video format.

According to Google, “the experience on Shoploop is more interactive than just scrolling through images, titles and descriptions on a traditional e-commerce site." All Shoploop videos are shorter than 90 seconds and help discover new products.

Shoploop also helps the user with product reviews. For example, Alex shows live product usage in her video to get rid of pimples, and Kim includes practical tips and advice on how to use a face roller in her video.

Once the product is spotted, the buyer can either save the product to buy it later or click straight to the merchant’s website to complete the purchase. One can also follow theiri favourite Shoploop creators and share videos.

Lax Poojary, General Manager, Shoploop stated in an official blog, “Currently, we’re focused on content creators, publishers and online store owners in the beauty industry in categories such as makeup, skincare, hair and nails. Our goal is to provide them a platform where they can review and recommend products and help others shop directly from their videos. For example, Jessica, contributing editor at Allure, shows the benefits of using a Mihakka (a face exfoliating tool made with clay from the Atlas mountains in Morocco), and Adeline Koh, owner of handmade skincare company Sabbatical Beauty, highlights the craftsmanship and story behind her products. If you are a content creator or a store owner in any of these product areas, you can apply through our website to be an exclusive Shoploop creator."

Currently, the application is built for mobile users and will soon be launched for desktop users as well.

