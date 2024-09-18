Google introduces AI content labels for enhanced transparency online: How it works

California-based tech giant Google is rolling out new measures to clearly identify content that has been created or modified using artificial intelligence (AI). As AI-generated media continues to proliferate, Google’s move aims to boost transparency and provide users with better insight into the authenticity of the information they encounter online.

This initiative is part of Google’s collaboration with the Coalition for Content Provenance and Authenticity (C2PA), of which the company is a steering committee member. By embedding specific metadata into AI-generated content, Google will allow users to easily identify if an image, video, or other media has been created or edited by AI tools. These labels will soon appear in Google Search, Images, and Lens, giving users the ability to view the origin of the content via the “About this image” feature.

The introduction of these labels is designed to provide crucial context around AI-generated media, helping users better understand the source and nature of the content they are consuming. This step comes at a time when AI tools are increasingly used to create media, raising questions about content authenticity and trustworthiness.

In addition to search results, Google is expanding this AI content labelling to its ad platforms. The C2PA metadata will ensure that advertisements containing AI-generated content comply with Google’s ad policies. This is expected to enhance Google’s ability to enforce regulations on AI-generated ads, creating a safer and more transparent environment for both users and advertisers.

Google is also looking to bring similar labelling to YouTube, with plans to mark videos that have been generated or edited using AI technology. More details on this feature are expected to be unveiled in the coming months.

To secure these changes, Google and its partners are implementing new technical standards called "Content Credentials," which will track the creation history of content, including whether it was captured by a camera or generated by AI. This new system, combined with Google’s SynthID watermarking tool, aims to provide a robust framework for identifying AI-generated content and preserving media authenticity in the digital age.

Also Read | Apple, Google Lose Multibillion Dollar Court Fights With EU