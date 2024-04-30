Google has rolled out an innovative AI-powered feature called "Speaking Practice" to its Search platform, designed to help users hone their English speaking skills. This new tool, still in its experimental stage, offers interactive exercises focused on incorporating new vocabulary into everyday conversations, thereby aiding English language learners in improving their communication skills.

Part of Google's Search Labs program, the "Speaking Practice" feature is currently available in several countries, including Argentina, Colombia, India, Indonesia, Mexico, and Venezuela. Users interested in trying out this tool must join the Search Labs program to activate the speaking practice feature. Once enabled, it integrates into Google Search, offering users a more interactive and conversational experience.

To use the "Speaking Practice" tool in India, users need to sign up for Google Search Labs. After enrolling, they can check if the speaking practice experiment is active and then enable it. Once activated, users can see the feature listed among their active Search Lab experiments. The feature also allows users to test a sample interaction to understand how it works.

Though this feature does not replace a full-fledged English language learning course, it provides users with a unique opportunity to practise their English-speaking skills. Google's AI system listens to the user's speech, interprets it, and then responds with a natural-sounding reply or carries out a requested action. This interactive exchange allows users to practice conversational English, providing a more engaging way to use new words in context and improve fluency.

A typical example would be if the AI asks a user for advice on getting in shape. The user could respond with a sentence that includes words like "exercise," "heart," and "tired." This interactive element creates a more dynamic learning process by simulating real conversations. This feature represents an expansion of Google's previous English learning tools, such as the pronunciation tool launched in 2019, which enabled users to practice saying words correctly.

