Google introduces AI-powered 'Speaking Practice' to enhance conversational English skills: How to use it
Google has launched Speaking Practice, an AI-powered feature in its Search platform that helps users improve their English-speaking skills. Currently in testing, this tool offers interactive exercises to simulate conversations, providing a dynamic way to practice conversational English.
