Explore
CricIt
Active Stocks
Tue Jun 18 2024 10:42:57
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 182.35 -0.38%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 849.25 1.08%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 326.65 1.60%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 489.25 2.49%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,600.55 0.19%
Business News/ Technology / News/  Google introduces Gemini AI app in India with support for 9 Indian languages. Here's how to download
BackBack

Google introduces Gemini AI app in India with support for 9 Indian languages. Here's how to download

Written By Aman Gupta

Google introduces Gemini AI app in India with support for 9 Indian languages, including Hindi, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu. The app was rebranded from Bard AI chatbot in February and is now available as a standalone app after a 4-month wait.

Gemini logo is seen in this illustration taken May 20, 2024. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration (REUTERS)Premium
Gemini logo is seen in this illustration taken May 20, 2024. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration (REUTERS)

Google has finally launched its Gemini AI app in India with support for nine Indian languages, including Hindi, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Tamil, Telugu and Urdu. Notably, Google rebranded its Bard AI chatbot as Gemini in February and subsequently launched a separate app. However, Gemini users in India will have to wait for nearly four months to get the standalone app, which should make using the chatbot more convenient.

Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai made the announcement regarding Gemini's India app launch in a post on X (formerly Twitter). Pichai wrote, “Exciting news! 🇮🇳 Today, we're launching the Gemini mobile app in India, available in English and 9 Indian languages. We’re also adding these local languages to Gemini Advanced, plus other new features, and launching Gemini in Google Messages in English."

(This is a developing story, watch out this space for more updates)

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!

Catch all the Technology News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
Published: 18 Jun 2024, 10:41 AM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue