Google introduces Gemini AI app in India with support for 9 Indian languages. Here's how to download
Google has finally launched its Gemini AI app in India with support for nine Indian languages, including Hindi, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Tamil, Telugu and Urdu. Notably, Google rebranded its Bard AI chatbot as Gemini in February and subsequently launched a separate app. However, Gemini users in India will have to wait for nearly four months to get the standalone app, which should make using the chatbot more convenient.