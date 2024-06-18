Google introduces Gemini AI app in India with support for 9 Indian languages, including Hindi, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu. The app was rebranded from Bard AI chatbot in February and is now available as a standalone app after a 4-month wait.

Google has finally launched its Gemini AI app in India with support for nine Indian languages, including Hindi, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Tamil, Telugu and Urdu. Notably, Google rebranded its Bard AI chatbot as Gemini in February and subsequently launched a separate app. However, Gemini users in India will have to wait for nearly four months to get the standalone app, which should make using the chatbot more convenient.

Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai made the announcement regarding Gemini's India app launch in a post on X (formerly Twitter). Pichai wrote, “Exciting news! 🇮🇳 Today, we're launching the Gemini mobile app in India, available in English and 9 Indian languages. We’re also adding these local languages to Gemini Advanced, plus other new features, and launching Gemini in Google Messages in English."

