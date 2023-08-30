Google introduces money-saving feature to book cheaper flights. Here's how does it work1 min read 30 Aug 2023, 11:06 AM IST
Google Flights introduces new feature to help travelers save money on airfare during the holiday season.
Good news for travelers! Google Flights has introduced a new feature that aims to save money on airfare this holiday season. The tech giant officially announced the new feature in a blog post on Monday. It offers guidance to travelers about the most budget-friendly time for booking flight tickets.