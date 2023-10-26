Google introduces new tools to combat online misinformation: About this image, Fact Check Explorer, and more
New Google tools help users verify image history, understand how images are used, and access metadata.
Google has introduced three methods to enhance image understanding and counter misinformation online, including "About this image" for image history, Fact Check Explorer for fact-check assessments, and AI-generated source descriptions for source information in Search Generative Experience. Let's delve deep into these tools to understand them better: