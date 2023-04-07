Google introduces next-generation gaming with WebGPU technology in Chrome2 min read . Updated: 07 Apr 2023, 11:54 AM IST
- In a recent blog post, it was revealed that WebGPU has the ability to enable developers to achieve advanced graphics without having to write extensive code.
In an exciting development for gamers, Google has revealed that it will enable WebGPU, a powerful API that grants web applications greater access to a computer's graphics card, as the default setting in Chrome 113. This update is expected to launch in approximately three weeks' time and will allow WebGPU to be utilized on devices running Windows with Direct3D 12 support, macOS, and ChromeOS systems that support Vulkan.
