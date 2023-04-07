Google introduces next-generation gaming with WebGPU technology in Chrome

Google has also recently announced plans to accelerate the release of future versions of the Chrome browser. While the schedule for stable releases will remain the same, with no plans to release them any earlier, Google intends to "feature freeze" them at a later point in the development process. This will reduce the time between when developers halt the addition of new features to the build and when the public can access it. These changes are aimed at improving the development process for Chrome and ensuring that users receive the most up-to-date features and enhancements more quickly.

