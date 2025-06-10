Google introduces Scheduled Actions in Gemini app: How the feature works and eligibility details

Google has begun rolling out a significant new feature to its Gemini app on Tuesday, enhancing its functionality with the introduction ofscheduled actions. The update, revealed during the company’s I/O developer conference, is now available to users subscribed to Google AI Pro or Ultra plans, as well as select Google Workspace business and education accounts.

How the Gemini Scheduled Actions feature works The new addition allows users to instruct Gemini to carry out specific tasks at scheduled times, transforming the AI assistant into a more proactive and personalised tool for everyday productivity. Whether it is setting a regular morning routine or requesting one-off updates, Gemini is now equipped to handle tasks on a schedule without the need for repeated prompts.

Users can, for example, receive a morning digest summarising their calendar events and unread emails, or set a recurring reminder to generate content ideas, such as five new blog topics every Monday. Sports enthusiasts can also schedule match updates, while entertainment fans might opt to receive summaries of award shows the day after they air.

Google says the scheduled actions can be easily managed via a dedicated page within the Gemini app’s settings. The feature aims to reduce repetitive interactions and help users stay informed, inspired, and organised.

The feature is currently exclusive to users on premium plans, aligning with Google's strategy to add value to its paid AI services as it continues to compete with rivals in the generative AI space.

In other news, Google is also reportedly testing a new artificial intelligence (AI) feature that provides users with brief, text-based summaries of current weather conditions directly within its mobile Search experience. The feature, which is currently limited in availability, has been spotted by some users in the United States when searching for city-specific weather information through the Google app on Android and iOS.

According to a report by 9to5Google, the AI-powered summary appears between the standard hourly and 10-day forecast sections and aims to offer an at-a-glance understanding of the weather. The brief narrative includes key details such as wind conditions, the likelihood of rain or thunderstorms, atmospheric pressure patterns, and trends in temperature fluctuations.