Google introduces speaker notes feature to Meet: All details

Google, an American technology company, has earlier introduced a feature to present Google Slides in Google Meet which lets users engage with the audience all in one place by presenting the Slides. Now users can also view their speaker notes within the Google Meet application.
As users present a slide on Google Meet, they can click on the speaker notes button which is located in the Slides controls bar to show speaker notes within the meeting. It will help the presenters to display the content and engage with their target audience without even switching between notes and slides.
The technology company specified that it does not involve any admin control and is unavailable to users with personal Google Accounts and Workspace. It is notable that it will be available to users with Google Workspace Business Standard, Business Plus, Enterprise Essentials, Enterprise Standard, Education Standard, Enterprise Plus, Education Plus and more.
Meanwhile, ShareChat, a short video-sharing platform backed by Google and Temasek, said on Monday it let go of around 20% of its employees, as startups face increasing pressure from investors to cut costs.
"There is a growing market consensus that the current global economic downturn would be a much more sustained one, and we thus have to, unfortunately, seek more cost savings by reducing our team size," ShareChat Chief Executive Officer Ankush Sachdeva said in an internal memo seen by Reuters.
Indian startups raised $24 billion last year, a third lesser than in 2021, according to Venture Intelligence.
They have let go thousands of employees in recent months to become profitable, as investors have become more circumspect of high valuations in a turbulent stock market that has hammered tech shares across the globe.
ShareChat also said it had over the last six months "aggressively optimised costs" across its business including in marketing and infrastructure.