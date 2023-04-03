Google introduces ‘Topic Filters’ feature to desktop search. Details inside

Google has recently introduced the 'topic filters' feature to desktop search results in December of last year. This feature suggests relevant topics based on the user's search term and categorizes the search results accordingly. For instance, if a user searches for "Pixel 7" on Google, the search results will appear in categories such as "details" and "reviews," alongside the traditional tabs like "shopping," "images," and "news" on the right side of the page.

The tech giant has recently extended the availability of the 'topic filters' feature to the desktop version of Google Search. According to Google, the suggested topics are dynamic and change in real-time as users interact with the search results. This update enables users to easily search and categorize the information they are looking for with greater precision. Additionally, Google has introduced a new drop-down menu labeled 'All filters' that enables users to set filters according to their preferences.

This update is a valuable addition as it gives users greater control over their search experience. Previously, users had no control over which tabs appeared next as the algorithm automatically generated them. However, with the 'topic filters' feature, Google now suggests relevant terms based on the user's search query. Until now, the search tabs consisted of eight categories, namely images, maps, shopping, news, videos, flights, books, and finance.

The 'topic filters' feature is currently only available to English users in the USA, but it is expected to expand to other regions and languages soon. Just a few months ago, Google introduced the ability to perform reverse image searches on its search engine and also revealed its plans to add new features for Indian users, such as multi-search in Hindi and support for bilingual search results.

Meanwhile, Google CEO Sundar Pichai, in an interview with The New York Times recently said that the company will soon roll out an upgrade to its artificial intelligence (AI) bot - Bard.

Google’s Bard was introduced last month. The conversational chatbot is aimed at countering the popularity of the ChatGPT tool backed by Microsoft. However, the announcement was termed as ‘rushed’ and botched’ by Google employees themselves.

Responding to criticisms of the product, Pichai said “We clearly have more capable models. We will be upgrading Bard to some of our more capable PaLM models, which will bring more capabilities." He stated that the process will start next week.