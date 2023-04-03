Google introduces ‘Topic Filters’ feature to desktop search. Details inside

Google introduces ‘Topic Filters’ feature to desktop search. Details inside2 min read . Updated: 03 Apr 2023, 08:52 AM IST
- The tech giant has recently extended the availability of the 'topic filters' feature to the desktop version of Google Search.
- This update enables users to easily search and categorize the information they are looking for with greater precision.
Google has recently introduced the 'topic filters' feature to desktop search results in December of last year. This feature suggests relevant topics based on the user's search term and categorizes the search results accordingly. For instance, if a user searches for "Pixel 7" on Google, the search results will appear in categories such as "details" and "reviews," alongside the traditional tabs like "shopping," "images," and "news" on the right side of the page.
