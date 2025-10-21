Google invites ‘Superfans’ to test upcoming Pixel phones early — here’s how they’ll be chosen

Alphabet Inc.’s Google is offering its most dedicated Pixel followers a rare opportunity to test upcoming devices before they are unveiled to the public. Members of the company’s exclusive “Superfans” community have been invited to apply for early access to future Pixel hardware, in what Google is calling the “Trusted Tester Programme.”

Advertisement

How these ‘Superfans’ will be chosen? In a move seldom seen from a company of Google’s scale, the tech giant is allowing a select group of consumers to handle and provide feedback on unreleased smartphones. According to documents reviewed by Bloomberg News, the programme will select just 15 participants from the applicant pool. Those chosen must sign a non-disclosure agreement and agree to conceal the test units in protective cases supplied by Google.

The contest asks applicants to demonstrate their knowledge and enthusiasm for Pixel devices, and to share ideas for improving Google’s hardware and software experience.

Also Read | Top 5 alternatives to Pixel 10 Pro Fold for photography and performance

Strict secrecy and limited access Consumer technology firms occasionally run small-scale testing programmes for unreleased products, but such initiatives are typically kept internal. For Google, extending this privilege to fans of the Pixel brand marks a notable shift in strategy.

Advertisement

While the exact testing timeline has not been disclosed, Google has historically introduced its new Pixel models around August. That suggests the beta testing phase could begin as early as spring 2026.

Google is allowing a select group of consumers to handle and provide feedback on unreleased smartphones. According to documents reviewed by Bloomberg News, the programme will select just 15 participants from the applicant pool.

Looking ahead to Pixel 11 and beyond The Pixel range may be nearing a significant design overhaul. Google’s hardware design chief, Ivy Ross, revealed last year that the company revisits its design language every two to three years. The current Pixel 10, launched in August 2025, remains visually similar to its predecessor, implying that a major redesign could arrive with future models.

Advertisement

Ross also noted that Google was finalising its 2026 lineup at the time of her interview and had already started planning for 2027 hardware.

Managing leaks and maintaining buzz The Trusted Tester Programme could also serve a secondary purpose, to help Google control the narrative around its upcoming devices. The company has struggled to prevent early leaks in recent years, with unofficial renders and hands-on images of new Pixel phones appearing months ahead of their launches.