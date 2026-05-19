Google I/O 2026 LIVE Updates: Sundar Pichai keynote begins soon; Gemini AI, Android XR, Search updates expected

Google I/O 2026 LIVE Updates: Google's biggest software event of the year is set to give in a few hours with the keynote address that will most likely be addressed by the company's CEO Sundar Pichai. On the stage we should also see Google DeepMind CEO Demis Hassabis and Google's Vice President of Google Labs and Gemini, Josh Woodward.

Just like last year, Google conducted the Android Show separately which means we already know the upgrades that the tech giant has planned to bring to Android 17 and I/O 2026 will be solely dedicated to all the new AI features it plans on bringing to the fore.

Google I/O 2026: When and where to watch?

Google will hold I/O 2026 at Shoreline Amphitheatre in Mountain View, California. The event will begin at 10:00am pacific time (PT) or 10:30 PM India time. You can check out the full schedule for I/O 2026 below.

What to expect from I/O 2026?

Leaks have already suggested that Google is working on multiple new AI models which are likely to be introduced at I/O 2026. The company last introduced a Gemini model in February and we could very well see a Gemini 3.5 Pro or Gemini 4.0 model tonight.

Another big upgrade that Google is said to be planning to bring is the addition of Gemini Spark. The new tool is expected to bring agentic AI capabilties to Gemini, allowing the chatbot to take actions on behalf of the user.

The feature could allow Gemini to handle tasks such as cleaning up cluttered inboxes by summarising or archiving newsletters, generating meeting summaries and building personalised news briefings that continue tracking stories over time.

Google is also expected to bring a Gemini Omni video generation model which could be a big upgrade over the Veo 3.1 model that powers video generation inside Gemini.