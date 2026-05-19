Google I/O 2026 LIVE Updates: Sundar Pichai keynote begins soon; Gemini AI, Android XR, Search updates expected

Google I/O 2026 LIVE Updates: Google's biggest software event of the year is set to give in a few hours with the keynote address that will most likely be addressed by the company's CEO Sundar Pichai. On the stage we should also see Google DeepMind CEO Demis Hassabis and Google's Vice President of Google Labs and Gemini, Josh Woodward.
Just like last year, Google conducted the Android Show separately which means we already know the upgrades that the tech giant has planned to bring to Android 17 and I/O 2026 will be solely dedicated to all the new AI features it plans on bringing to the fore.
Google I/O 2026: When and where to watch?
Google will hold I/O 2026 at Shoreline Amphitheatre in Mountain View, California. The event will begin at 10:00am pacific time (PT) or 10:30 PM India time. You can check out the full schedule for I/O 2026 below.
What to expect from I/O 2026?
Leaks have already suggested that Google is working on multiple new AI models which are likely to be introduced at I/O 2026. The company last introduced a Gemini model in February and we could very well see a Gemini 3.5 Pro or Gemini 4.0 model tonight.
Another big upgrade that Google is said to be planning to bring is the addition of Gemini Spark. The new tool is expected to bring agentic AI capabilties to Gemini, allowing the chatbot to take actions on behalf of the user.
The feature could allow Gemini to handle tasks such as cleaning up cluttered inboxes by summarising or archiving newsletters, generating meeting summaries and building personalised news briefings that continue tracking stories over time.
Google is also expected to bring a Gemini Omni video generation model which could be a big upgrade over the Veo 3.1 model that powers video generation inside Gemini.
|Time (PT)
|Time (IST)
|Sessions
|Category
|May 19, 10:00 am
|May 19, 10:30 pm
|Google keynote
|Keynote
|May 19, 1:30 pm
|May 20, 2:00 am
|Developer keynote
|Keynote
|3:30 pm – 4:15 pm
|May 20, 4:00 am – 4:45 am
What’s new in Google AI
What’s new in Android
What’s new in Chrome
Agent-first workflows from prompt to production
AI
Android
Chrome
Cloud
|4:30 pm – 5:15 pm
|May 20, 5:00 am – 5:45 am
Build next-gen AI experiences with Google AI Studio and Google Antigravity
What’s new in Google Play
Unlock modern web capabilities in your AI coding workflows
What’s new in Firebase
AI
Android
Chrome
Cloud
Google could also be preparing a new subscription tier for Gemini called Google AI Ultra Lite. Another 9to5Google report noted that the plan is codenamed ‘Neon’ and is set to bridge the gap between Google's $20 AI Pro plan and its $250 AI Ultra subscription.
While pricing details around AI Ultra Lite remain unclear, the plan could give users higher usage limits without requiring a jump to Google's most expensive AI offering.
The leak also points to a new Gemini usage dashboard that could let subscribers track token consumption through five-hour and weekly limits.
Google could also be preparing a bigger push into agentic AI with a new feature inside Gemini app called Gemini Spark, according to a report by 9to5Google. The feature is reportedly appearing for some testers inside a redesigned Gemini app and could introduce a dedicated two-tab layout split between "Chat" and "Agent".
Unlike the current Gemini experience, Spark could be capable of completing tasks on behalf of users. Leaked examples suggest it could automate everyday actions such as decluttering inboxes by summarising or archiving newsletters and unsubscribing from mailing lists, preparing meeting briefs with relevant context, and even creating personalised news digests that track stories over time.
If these reports are accurate, Gemini Spark could mark Google's next step toward turning Gemini from a chatbot into a more proactive AI assistant.
Leaks have suggested that Google could unveil a new video generation model called Gemini Omni at I/O 2026. The feature reportedly surfaced inside the Gemini app for some users, where users were shown the description: "Meet our new video generation model. Remix your videos, edit directly in chat, try a template, and more."
Early demonstrations of the model on social media suggest that it could be capable of generating fairly realistic videos, including complex scenes involving text rendering and human interactions. Reports also suggest that Omni could be linked to Google's existing Veo model, instead of being a separate model entirely.
Similar to this year, Google held the Android Show separately last year which gave the company ample time to showcase its AI developments.
Among the core updates that Google announced last year included Gemini 2.5 Pro, Veo 3 video generation model, Imagen 4 photo AI model and Project Moohan for Android XR smart glasses.
Google Search also received a major overhaul with a dedicated "AI Mode" powered by Gemini 2.5.
While for developers, Googel launched Jules, , an AI pair programmer built directly into IDEs to help catch bugs and refactor code
Google has only shared the I/O 2026 schedule for Day 1 which you can check out below:
May 19
10:30 pm IST
• Google keynote
May 20
2:00 am IST
• Developer keynote
4:00 am to 4:45 am IST
Multiple sessions running simultaneously:
• What’s new in Google AI (AI)
• What’s new in Android (Android)
• What’s new in Chrome (Chrome)
• Agent-first workflows: From prompt to production (Cloud)
5:00 am to 5:45 am IST
Multiple sessions running simultaneously:
• Build next-gen AI experiences with Google AI Studio and Google Antigravity (AI)
• What’s new in Google Play (Android)
• Unlock modern web capabilities in your AI coding workflows (Chrome)
• What’s new in Firebase (Cloud)
Google I/O 2026 keynote will be live-streamed via the company's official YouTube channel. The keynote address by Sundar Pichai will begin at 10:00 am Pacific Time or 10:30PM India.
You can tune into Mint for minute by minute converage of I/O 2026.