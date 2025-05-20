Google I/O 2025 LIVE Updates: How to watch the livestream and what to expect

Google’s flagship annual event,I/O 2025, kicks off today, 20 May, at 1 PM ET (10:30 PM IST), promising a showcase of the tech giant’s latest innovations in AI, Android, and beyond. The event, held in Mountain View, California, will begin with a keynote address and will belive-streamed globally, allowing developers, tech enthusiasts, and fans alike to tune in from anywhere.

The keynote, which is expected to unveil major updates across Google’s ecosystem, follows the Android Show: I/O Edition held last week. That preliminary event teased several new features expected inAndroid 16 and offered insights into the advancements inGoogle’s Gemini AI platform.

Although attendance at the Shoreline Amphitheatre is limited, Google is ensuring global accessibility. Viewers can stream the keynote and all related sessions live viaYouTube or by visiting theofficial I/O 2025 website.

With AI continuing to play a central role in Google’s product strategy, anticipation is high for announcements surrounding its Gemini models, enhanced Android tools, and deeper integrations across the Google ecosystem.