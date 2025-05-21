Google is bringing a ChatGPT-like experience to Search and it's called ‘AI Mode’

Google has announced plans to start adding 'AI Mode' to Google Search and the Chrome browser in the US from this week, as part of its 'total reimagining of search'. This new feature will provide users with a full chatbot-like experience when searching for a query, enabling them to engage in follow-up conversations and communicate in natural language, as opposed to the collection of links typically associated with Google Search.

This new development comes as Google faces rising competition in the search engine market from rivals such as Perplexity AI and OpenAI's ChatGPT, both of which offer a chatbot-like search experience.

It is also significant that Google is launching AI Mode in Search at I/O 2025, given that AI Overviews — the AI-generated brief summary of a search query — were revealed at I/O 2024.

What is AI Mode? In a blog explaining the logic behind AI Mode, Google VP, Head of Search, Elizabeth Reid wrote, “AI Mode is our most powerful AI search, with more advanced reasoning and multimodality, and the ability to go deeper through follow-up questions and helpful links to the web”

Google says that both the AI mode and AI Overviews will be powered by a custom version of Gemini 2.5 from this week.

“AI Mode uses our query fan-out technique, breaking down your question into subtopics and issuing a multitude of queries simultaneously on your behalf. This enables Search to dive deeper into the web than a traditional search on Google, helping you discover even more of what the web has to offer and find incredible, hyper-relevant content that matches your question.” Reid added.

The company also noted that AI Mode will help users to visualise results by analysing complex datasets and creating custom-built graphs for particular queries. Google also plans to provide a more personalised experience for users in AI Mode by offering suggestions based on previous searches and providing the option to link other Google apps, starting with Gmail, to access additional personalised content.