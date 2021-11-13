Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Google is bringing fix for a major missing feature on Pixel 6: Report

1 min read . 04:15 PM IST Livemint

An update to Google Photos removed one of the Pixel 6's big features: the Magic Eraser tool that lets you remove unwanted objects or people from your photos

Tech giant Google says that it is bringing a fix for the update to Google Photos removed one of the Pixel 6's big features: the Magic Eraser tool, according to a few users.

As per The Verge, an update to Google Photos removed one of the Pixel 6's big features: the Magic Eraser tool that lets you remove unwanted objects or people from your photos.

“While the version of Photos with the Magic Eraser erased doesn’t appear to be available in the Play Store anymore, its presence on APK Mirror confirms that it was at one point (though we wouldn’t recommend downloading it). According to one user, the broken version displayed a tip about the object removal feature, despite it no longer being accessible in the app," the report said.

If you are also among those whose Pixel downloaded the affected version (5.67, according to Android Central), fear not: Google says it's working on a fix.

Google spokesperson Alex Moriconi told The Verge that the company "identified an issue early in the rollout of [its] latest Photos update and are providing a fix shortly." Google also says that the issue didn't affect everyone.

The update seems to be no longer available, but it was one of Google's main selling points when it launched the phone around a month ago. 

