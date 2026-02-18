‘Google is helping India infuse AI in health, agriculture and more’: Sundar Pichai after meeting PM Modi on AI Summit

The ongoing India AI Impact Summit 2026 in New Delhi witnessed a series of high-level meetings on Tuesday, as Prime Minister Narendra Modi held discussions with global technology leaders and European counterparts, placing artificial intelligence and strategic trade partnerships at the centre of India’s diplomatic outreach.

This summit, being hosted at Bharat Mandapam from 16 to 20 February, has drawn policymakers, industry executives, academics and civil society representatives from around the world.

Pichai highlights Google’s AI plan to India Among the most prominent engagements was the Prime Minister’s meeting with Sundar Pichai, Chief Executive of Google. The two leaders discussed the role of artificial intelligence in advancing India’s development goals.

Pichai later wrote on X, “Great to meet with the Honorable PM @narendramodi this morning. We discussed how Google is helping with his mission to infuse AI at all levels in India to improve health, expand access to information in all languages, support startups, agriculture and so much more. Thank you Prime Minister for bringing us together for this incredible summit.”

He reshared a post by Modi, who had earlier said: “It was a delight to meet Mr. Sundar Pichai on the sidelines of the AI Impact Summit in Delhi. Talked about the work India is doing in AI and how Google can work with our talented students and professionals in this field. @sundarpichai.”

India–Finland talks focus on trade and future technologies Beyond the technology sector, Modi also held extensive discussions with Petteri Orpo, Prime Minister of Finland. Their talks centred on strengthening economic ties and advancing the proposed India–EU Free Trade Agreement.

In a post on X, Modi stated: "Held extensive discussions with the Prime Minister of Finland, Mr. Petteri Orpo. Thanked him for his personal support to the India-EU FTA, which ushers in a golden era in India-Europe relations. India and Finland aim to double trade, thus giving a strong boost to economic linkages."

He added, "We also talked about enhancing cooperation in futuristic technologies like 6G, innovation, clean energy, biofuels, circular economy and more."

The discussions reflected a broader alignment between India and European partners on emerging technologies and sustainable economic growth.