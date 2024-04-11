Google is bringing a host of AI-powered features to its Photos app from May 15. Notably, many of these features, including Magic Eraser, Photo Unblur, and Portrait Light, were limited to Pixel phones, but will now be accessible on almost all devices without requiring a subscription.

Also Read | Instagram's new nudity protection feature will help tackle sextortion. Here's how it will work

Starting May 15, Google is also rolling out its AI-powered Magic Editor to all eligible devices. The powerful tool was one of the key selling points when the Pixel 8 series was launched last year, but it seems Google wants to get users accustomed to its own tool amid a rush of AI-powered image editors on the market.

However, Google does mention that free users will only be limited to 10 edits per month and that more edits will require a Google One subscription with 2TB of storage or more. However, Pixel users will still be able to make unlimited image edits.

Magic Editor uses generative AI to make complex photo editing tasks easier. For example, users can use Magic Editor to reposition a subject, change the colour of the sky and fill in gaps in their images.

Will you get the AI backed Google Photos features?

Google said that its AI tools will start rolling out to all Android devices with 64 bit processor, minimum 3GB RAM and running on Android 8.0 (Oreo) or above (iOS 15 and above for iPhones).

These tools will gradually roll out starting May 15 and over the following weeks to all devices that meet minimum requirements. Look out for them in Google Photos to help make your shots picture-perfect.

The plethora of Magic Eraser, Photo Unblur, Sky suggestions, Colour pop, HDR effects, Portrait Blur, Portrait Light, Cinematic Photos, Collage Edtor Styles and more.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!