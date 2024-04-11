Google is making Pixel exclusive AI imaging editing features available to all Google Photos users. All you need to know
Google is bringing AI-powered features to Photos app for all devices from May 15. Free users limited to 10 edits/month, more edits need Google One plan. AI tools will roll out to Android devices with 64 bit processor, 3GB RAM, and Android 8.0 or above, starting May 15.
Google is bringing a host of AI-powered features to its Photos app from May 15. Notably, many of these features, including Magic Eraser, Photo Unblur, and Portrait Light, were limited to Pixel phones, but will now be accessible on almost all devices without requiring a subscription.