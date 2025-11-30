Google trims daily limits on Gemini 3 Pro and Nano Banana Pro for free users: here's the new limit

Google launched its Gemini 3 Pro model and the Nano Banana Pro image generator earlier in the month to a rousing reception from the public, along with a general perception that the new models were respectively the best in their arena. It seems like Google is also feeling the pressure of that popularity and has cut down on the usage limits for both Gemini 3 and Nano Banana Pro.

When Gemini 3 Pro launched, Google allowed free users up to five prompts per day, which was the same level of access it ensured for its previous flagship model, Gemini 2.5 Pro. However, the company had severely cut the image limit for Nano Banana Pro, which was reduced to just up to three images per day.

However, in a new usage guide for the two models (first spotted by 9to5Google), the company says that free users will only get two images per day with Nano Banana Pro and basic access for Gemini 3 Pro, whatever that may mean.

“Image generation and editing is in high demand. Limits may change frequently and will reset daily,” 9to5Google quoted the company as saying.

What's more is that Google has temporarily rolled back access to Nano Banana Pro powered features in NotebookLM, which includes Infographics and Slide Decks. Meanwhile, the company has also added additional limits for Pro users.

“Due to the overwhelming demand, we’re experiencing some capacity constraints… however we plan on bringing everything back to normal as soon as we can!” the company says.

Notably, the new Infographics and Slide Decks features in NotebookLM allowed users to turn their source material into easily digestible images. One of the key use cases for the feature was users turning in their long documents like research papers or books and creating a gist of them using NotebookLM.

Meanwhile, the company says that free users can generate up to 100 images per day using the company's last generation Nano Banana model. Free users can also create up to five Deep Researches per day using the company's Gemini fast model.

