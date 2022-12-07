Google is simplifying search with Zooming in feature: What is it about?

Google has introduced a new feature to make your search easier and faster. The American technology company is now introducing an easy to scroll list of related topics alongside the filters to see videos, news, images or shopping results on Google Search.
Now, users can add or remove topics on Google which are designated by a +symbol which can be quickly zoomed in or backtrack on a search. According to Google, when a user conducts a search, the system will automatically display relevant search results based on what the search engine understands about how users search and analyse content across the web.
Google said in a blog post, “Both topics and filters are shown in the order that our systems automatically determine is most helpful for your specific query. If you don’t see a particular filter you want, you can find more using the “All filters" option, which is available at the end of the row."
The search engine explains that tapping on a topic will add it to a user’s query. This will help the browser to refine the user search results with less typing. For example, if a user searches for dinner ideas, she might see topics like healthy or easy. These topics are dynamic and will change as users tap, providing them more options and helping them explore new areas, as per Google.
In the coming weeks, this update will roll out for users in the U.S on the Android, iOS and the mobile web, says the company.
Meanwhile, India has asked Google to stop displaying surrogate ads of overseas betting companies such as Fairplay, PariMatch, Betway and 1xBet in search results and YouTube, amid a crackdown on illegal online gambling.
The latest request comes two months after the government asked broadcasters and video streaming services to drop such advertisements.
A person in the ministry of information and broadcasting (MIB) aware of the development said a letter was sent last week to Google India asking the internet giant to immediately drop all advertising—direct or surrogate—from these betting platforms.